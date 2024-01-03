Nigel Lythgoe sued again for sexual assault, days after Paula Abdul lawsuit

Nigel Lythgoe, who was days ago sued for sexual assault by singer Paula Abdul, has now been accused of sexually assaulting two additional women.

Lythgoe, a TV and film producer, was hit with a second lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to numerous outlets that obtained and released the legal complaint. The lawsuit was filed by two former contestants of the all-female reality competition show All American Girl, which Lythgoe produced.

The 74-year-old has been sued for negligence, sexual assault/battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. His accusers have not been publicly named, though the lawsuit also lists an unnamed production company as a defendant alongside Lythgoe.

The two women, who are identified only as “Jane Doe K.G.” and “Jane Doe K.L.,” said Lythgoe victimized them both while they were contestants on All American Girl. Together, the women alleged Lythgoe forcibly kissed them and groped them on set.

Lythgoe is not named outright in the lawsuit and is referred to only as “John Roe N.L.” TMZ was first to identify Lythgoe as John Roe, with numerous other outlets following suit.

He has not responded publicly to the new allegations against him. He has already denied assaulting Abdul.

In the latest lawsuit, the Jane Does claimed Lythgoe “walked around the set and dressing rooms and openly swatted and groped Plaintiffs’ and other contestants’ buttocks.” The women claimed Lythgoe’s behaviour was “openly accepted” and was never condemned.

The accusers also detailed a cast and crew wrap party hosted by the unnamed production company. The lawsuit alleged that while at the party, Lythgoe took an “unusual interest” in Jane Doe K.N. and offered to drive her privately to the studio, where the partygoers were set to reconvene. Jane Doe K.L. said she chose to drive in the same car as Lythgoe and the other woman “to ensure her colleague was not left alone.”

In the car, Lythgoe allegedly made unwanted “sexual advances” toward both women. He reportedly lifted his sweater over the head of Jane Doe K.G., held her close and attempted to kiss her. She rejected the kiss and “scrambled to release herself from his grip.”

Lythgoe opted to bring the women to his personal residence instead of the studio, the lawsuit reads. There, he allegedly cornered Jane Doe K.L. against a grand piano and “forced his mouth and tongue onto her.” Only when Jane Doe K.G. protested the behaviour did Lythgoe cease.

Lythgoe’s accusers are seeking a jury trial and a wide variety of damages. The women said they experienced emotional distress, embarrassment and loss of self-esteem as a result of Lythgoe’s abuse. The Jane Does said they “will continue to incur expenses for medical and psychological treatment, counseling and/or therapy.”

According to Deadline, the lawsuit may not be successful. The suit was filed as part of California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which allowed victims of older sexual assaults to file claims against their abusers in cases beyond the statute of limitations. The deadline to file was Dec. 31, 2023. The lawsuit was filed on Jan. 2, 2024.

As is, the lawsuit also includes a presumed typo regarding the birth year of Jane Doe K.G. The legal filing claims she was born in 1997, though this means she would have been six years old at the time of the alleged assault by Lythgoe.

All American Girl, which saw contestants battle it out in a talent show and obstacle course, aired on ABC in 2003 and lasted only one season.

Paula Abdul’s allegations

Grammy-winning singer Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit against Lythgoe late last week, claiming he sexually assaulted her while she worked on American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance. Lythgoe formerly produced both reality TV shows.

Abdul, 49, said Lythgoe sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions.

In the first instance, Abdul said Lythgoe sexually assaulted her while filming early seasons of Idol. She alleged Lythgoe tried to kiss her and grabbed her breasts and genitals while in an elevator.

The Straight Up singer said she did not take action against Lythgoe over a “fear that Lythgoe would have her fired from American Idol.”

She further claimed in the lawsuit that she experienced gender discrimination and was unfairly compensated in comparison to her male judge counterparts. She said her time on Idol was marred by being “the target of constant taunts, bullying, humiliation and harassment.”

Abdul was an Idol judge alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson from 2002 to 2009.

The singer said Lythgoe later sexually assaulted her again in 2015 while they were both filming So You Think You Can Dance.

Abdul said she was called to Lythgoe’s home as part of what she thought was a “professional invitation.” The suit claims Lythgoe “forced himself on top of Abdul while she was seated on his couch and attempted to kiss her while proclaiming that the two would make an excellent power couple.”

In her lawsuit, Abdul said she verbally denied Lythgoe’s advances and left his home.

Abdul additionally accused Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her assistant.

The lawsuit from Abdul was also filed under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, and was submitted prior to the Dec. 31, 2023 deadline.

Lythgoe staunchly denied Abdul’s allegations to TMZ the day after her lawsuit was filed.

“To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement,” Lythgoe said. “For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear — and entirely platonic — friends and colleagues.”

“I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for,” Lythgoe continued. “While Paula’s history of erratic behaviour is well-known, I can’t pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue. But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.