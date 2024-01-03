Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hamilton man not criminally responsible in stabbing death of Niagara winemaker: judge

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 1:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Death of Vineland, Ont. winemaker deemed ‘suspicious’: police'
Death of Vineland, Ont. winemaker deemed ‘suspicious’: police
Police have now arrested a man in connection to the death of a 54-year-old man, who was well-known in the Vineland, Ont., winemaking community. Brittany Rosen reports – Feb 7, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Hamilton, Ont man has been found not criminally responsible for the 2022 stabbing death of a noted Niagara winemaker.

The trial of Bradley House, accused of second-degree murder in the killing of award-winning winemaker Paul Pender at a cottage, came to an end with the verdict from Superior Court Judge Michael Bordin on Wednesday.

Bordin said House was not criminally responsible on account of “mental disorder” when he attacked and chased Pender out the door of his cottage and down a street before stabbing him in a driveway.

The judge pointed to House’s history of mental disorder, revealed during the trial, which suggested a belief he was constantly being “followed” and “seeing spirits.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He asserted the Crown did not establish their claim that House was responsible for taking the drugs that made him psychotic that day.

Story continues below advertisement

Two psychological experts who testified during the trial connected House with an inability to determine his actions were “morally wrong” when he stabbed Pender, according to Bordin.

House, an Indigenous man, is now expected to be remanded to a St. Joseph’s psychiatric facility in Hamilton, with an Ontario Review Board to determine next steps in terms of his freedom.

During the trial, the court learned the incident happened on Smelsers Cove Lane in Selkirk, Ont. Feb. 3, 2022 with House leaving a nearby home renovation site during a snowstorm before entering a Pender family residence.

Trending Now

In an agreed statement of facts, the accused believed he had a stick in his ear and picked up a kitchen knife inside the Pender home to attempt to dig it out.

Pender was stabbed and fled for his life after an attempt to aid House with a pair of tweezers to remove the nonexistent stick.

The head winemaker at Tawse Winery in Vineland was 54-years-old at the time of his death.

Pender was also a former carpenter and graduate of Niagara College’s winery and viticulture program, according to his website.

He leaves behind wife Allison Findlay and three children.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices