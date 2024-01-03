Hamilton man not criminally responsible in stabbing death of Niagara winemaker: judge

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton, Ont man has been found not criminally responsible for the 2022 stabbing death of a noted Niagara winemaker.

The trial of Bradley House, accused of second-degree murder in the killing of award-winning winemaker Paul Pender at a cottage, came to an end with the verdict from Superior Court Judge Michael Bordin on Wednesday.

Bordin said House was not criminally responsible on account of “mental disorder” when he attacked and chased Pender out the door of his cottage and down a street before stabbing him in a driveway.

The judge pointed to House’s history of mental disorder, revealed during the trial, which suggested a belief he was constantly being “followed” and “seeing spirits.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He asserted the Crown did not establish their claim that House was responsible for taking the drugs that made him psychotic that day.

Story continues below advertisement

Two psychological experts who testified during the trial connected House with an inability to determine his actions were “morally wrong” when he stabbed Pender, according to Bordin.

House, an Indigenous man, is now expected to be remanded to a St. Joseph’s psychiatric facility in Hamilton, with an Ontario Review Board to determine next steps in terms of his freedom.

During the trial, the court learned the incident happened on Smelsers Cove Lane in Selkirk, Ont. Feb. 3, 2022 with House leaving a nearby home renovation site during a snowstorm before entering a Pender family residence.

In an agreed statement of facts, the accused believed he had a stick in his ear and picked up a kitchen knife inside the Pender home to attempt to dig it out.

Pender was stabbed and fled for his life after an attempt to aid House with a pair of tweezers to remove the nonexistent stick.

The head winemaker at Tawse Winery in Vineland was 54-years-old at the time of his death.

Pender was also a former carpenter and graduate of Niagara College’s winery and viticulture program, according to his website.

He leaves behind wife Allison Findlay and three children.