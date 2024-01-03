Woman dies of injuries after hit-and-run crash in Woodstock: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old woman hit by a vehicle while walking across a road in Woodstock, Ont., a week ago has died of her injuries, police say, and the driver arrested in the case is facing new charges.

Last Wednesday, just before 6 p.m., police say the woman “was struck by a vehicle while walking across the road on Juliana Drive, east of Norwich Avenue.” She was taken to a hospital in London with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a Tillsonburg man, 54, was arrested that same day and charged with failing to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm and careless driving causing bodily harm.

The woman died of her injuries on Saturday, prompting police to update the charges to failing to stop at an accident resulting in death and careless driving causing death.

“Police ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy while they navigate this difficult time,” police said Tuesday.

The accused has been released from custody with a future court date.