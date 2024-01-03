Police investigate theft of tractor-trailer from Guelph business

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is trying to help find a stolen transport truck.

Officers were called to a business at Southgate Drive and Laird Road Tuesday morning.

An employee told police that a 2016 Freightliner was taken from the property.

Investigators believe the theft happened over the weekend.

They found a GPS tablet that had been torn out of the tractor-trailer and left on the ground. The tablet was used to track the vehicle’s whereabouts.

The truck is described as green and white with the word “Cascade” written on the sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7581 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.