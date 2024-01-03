Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate theft of tractor-trailer from Guelph business

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 3, 2024 11:03 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Guelph Police Service is trying to help find a stolen transport truck.

Officers were called to a business at Southgate Drive and Laird Road Tuesday morning.

An employee told police that a 2016 Freightliner was taken from the property.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators believe the theft happened over the weekend.

They found a GPS tablet that had been torn out of the tractor-trailer and left on the ground. The tablet was used to track the vehicle’s whereabouts.

Trending Now

The truck is described as green and white with the word “Cascade” written on the sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7581 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices