‘Lake Shore Trial’: Misspelled signs prompt apology from City of Toronto

The City of Toronto has apologized after misspelled signs were installed, blaming the mistakes on human error.

John Oughton provided Global News with a photo of one of the signs, directing cyclists and pedestrians to “Lake Shore Trial.”

In a statement, the City of Toronto said there are in fact two misspelled signs that were installed as part of more than 500 cycling signs in December 2023.

“Replacements for the two erroneous signs are in fabrication and will be installed by the end of this week,” the statement said, calling instances of typos “rare.”

“City staff ensure prompt correction when notified of an exceptional instance of a spelling mistake on a City fabricated sign. Furthermore, the associated costs for rectification are insignificant, underscoring the rarity of such errors in the City’s comprehensive signage network.”

The city didn’t initially specify the cost of replacing the two misspelled signs that were installed last month.

“This was a result of a human error in the proofreading process,” the statement continued.

“We are actively reviewing and reinforcing our internal protocols to ensure a more robust system is in place to catch such errors before signs are installed.”