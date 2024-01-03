Car crashes into Napanee building, elderly woman charged

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly woman has been charged after a car crashed into another vehicle and then into a building in Napanee on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Dundas Street East shortly after noon.

Police say a woman had been trying to back into a parking spot when she accidentally hit the the gas pedal instead of the brakes, sending her car crashing into another vehicle and then through the front window of a nearby business.

The woman, who was alone in the car at the time of the crash, was not injured.

Police closed Dundas Street East between John Street and Centre Street while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

An 87-year-old woman from Odessa has been charged with careless driving.

