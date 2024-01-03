Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Traffic

Highway reopens after crash near Beiseker that killed Red Deer woman

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 9:52 am
RCMP are investigation a fatal collision near the town of Beiseker Tuesday night.
RCMP are investigation a fatal collision near the town of Beiseker Tuesday night.
RCMP are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 9 east of Range Road 252 near the town of Beiseker, Alta.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

RCMP said it was a head-on collision involving a semi truck and a car.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old man from Red Deer, was taken to hospital by EMS with serious, life-threatening injuries, RCMP said. The passenger in the car, a 51-year-old woman from Red Deer, was deceased, RCMP said.

Investigators have determined that the car was heading east in the westbound lane when it was struck by the oncoming semi truck.

“Fog was heavy at the time of the collision and may have been a factor,” RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP sent an update Wednesday morning that said the highway had been reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

