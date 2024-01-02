B.C. government slapped with $710K penalty over ‘unsafe’ wildfire work

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has been slapped with a $710,000 penalty over “unsafe” wildfire prevention work.

The recently published WorkSafeBC decision is dated Oct. 26, and relates to a worksite in the Wonowon area where tree falling and wildfire fuel reduction activities were being conducted.

“WorkSafeBC inspected the worksite and observed evidence of unsafe falling cuts, including stumps with insufficient holding wood,” a summary of the penalty states.

“WorkSafeBC also determined that the employer did not verify faller certification and did not actively monitor work, as required by its falling safety program.”

The decision states that the provincial employer also failed to ensure all activities at the site were planned and conducted to be consistent with regulations and safe work practices.

It was not immediately clear if the ruling involved crews with the BC Wildfire Service or contractors.

Global News is seeking comment from the Ministry of Forests on the penalty.