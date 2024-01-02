Menu

Crime

Inmate, 65, dies at Bath Institution: CSC

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 4:54 pm
A sign for Millhaven and Bath institutions stands outside the maximum-security prison in Bath, Ont., in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
A 65-year-old inmate serving time at Bath Institution has died while in custody, Correctional Service Canada says.

Ian Smith had been serving an indeterminate sentence since January 2020 for aggravated assault and breach of a long-term supervision order, CSC reported in a news release Tuesday.

Correctional Service Canada did not say how Smith died but did say his next of kin have been notified.

The CSC will review the circumstances of Smith’s death, as it does in all cases involving the death of an inmate.

