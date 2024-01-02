Menu

Crime

Charges laid following London, Ont. motel sexual assault

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 5:52 pm
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
A London, Ont., man is facing sexual assault charges in relation to an investigation launched by the London Police Service (LPS) human trafficking unit last month.

On Dec. 9, 2023, police say a woman was contacted by a man in relation to sexual services that she had advertised online.

The pair agreed to meet at a hotel on Wellington Road that afternoon.

According to investigators, the suspect met with the woman at the hotel around 1:45 p.m., reportedly demanding services that were not agreed upon.

The woman was sexually assaulted but did not sustain any physical injuries, police said.

A/Sgt. Sandasha Bough told Global News the victim contacted the LPS human trafficking unit following the incident.

“In regular investigations, individuals — victims, for that matter — would contact the London Police Service. However, in this case, the victim contacted the human trafficking unit specifically,” she said.

Bough also said the suspect was identified and arrested in the west end of the city on Thursday.

“We can say that a 42-year-old London man has been charged with sexual assault and obtaining sexual services for consideration.”

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12.

