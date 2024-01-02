Menu

Fire

Blasts heard before fire consumed Vancouver Island workshop

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 4:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Crews douse Vancouver Island shop fire'
Crews douse Vancouver Island shop fire
WATCH: Firefighters were called to put down a dramatic shop fire in Oyster Bay on Tuesday, after a homeowner reported hearing explosions.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a dramatic fire that consumed a small workshop in Oyster River, B.C.

Crews were called to the property in the 9200 block of Robin Road around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and arrived to find flames shooting form the outbuilding.

“The owner said they were in the house and heard an explosion in the barn — the shop, which made them look outside and saw that it was fully involved,” Oyster River Fire Rescue Chief Bruce Green said.

Neighbours reported hearing several explosions before the flames broke out.

Green said firefighters were able to knock the flames down before they spread to an adjacent pumphouse.

He said that it was too early to tell how the fire started, adding there appeared to be propane and oxy acetylene tanks as well as a tractor inside.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

