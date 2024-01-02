Menu

Crime

Kingston police looking for liquor store theft suspect

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 3:26 pm
Kingston police are looking for a suspect after they say a man walked out of a city liquor store without paying for a bottle of vodka. View image in full screen
Kingston police are looking for a suspect after they say a man walked out of a city liquor store without paying for a bottle of vodka. Kingston police handout
Kingston police are asking for help identifying a man they allege stole a bottle of booze from a city liquor store.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the LCBO location at 1044 Division St. around 2:45 p.m. Nov. 12, 2023, picked up a 1.14-litre bottle of vodka, and walked out without paying for the liquor.

They say the man left the store on foot and was last seen heading northeast from the store’s parking lot.

Police released two photos of the suspect Tuesday.

The photos show a man wearing a black Monster energy hat, a black zip-up sweater, a white T-shirt, light blue jeans and black shoes. Police say the man was also wearing two gold rings, one on each of his middle fingers.

Anyone with information  is asked to contact Sgt. Jason Cahill at 613-549-4660 ext. 6233 or by email at jcahill@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling the police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

