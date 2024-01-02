Menu

Fire

Regina fire at Wheat City Metals officially out

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 2:27 pm
Regina Fire and Protective Services confirmed Tuesday that crews had extinguished the Wheat City Metals fire by Sunday, Dec. 31. The fire had been burning since Dec. 28. View image in full screen
Regina Fire and Protective Services confirmed Tuesday that crews had extinguished the Wheat City Metals fire by Sunday, Dec. 31. The fire had been burning since Dec. 28.
The fire that burned at Wheat City Metals on Dec. 28, 2023, is officially out.

Regina Fire and Protective Services said it concluded operations at Wheat City Metals north of Regina at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“The fire was fully extinguished by removing the fire load,” Regina Fire said in a release.

“This meant continuously pouring water while heavy equipment spread out the pile, enabling firefighters to reach the seat of the fire.”

Regina Fire said the investigation will be handled by the RM of Sherwood.

Click to play video: 'Scrap metal facility blaze suppression expected to continue overnight, dep. chief says'
Scrap metal facility blaze suppression expected to continue overnight, dep. chief says
