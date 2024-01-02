Regina fire at Wheat City Metals officially out

See more sharing options

The fire that burned at Wheat City Metals on Dec. 28, 2023, is officially out.

Regina Fire and Protective Services said it concluded operations at Wheat City Metals north of Regina at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“The fire was fully extinguished by removing the fire load,” Regina Fire said in a release.

“This meant continuously pouring water while heavy equipment spread out the pile, enabling firefighters to reach the seat of the fire.”

Regina Fire said the investigation will be handled by the RM of Sherwood.