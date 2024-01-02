Menu

Crime

Child in stable condition after ingesting illicit opioids, Winnipeg police say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 1:38 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
A man is facing the criminal justice system after officials were called to the scene of a toddler believed to have ingested illicit opioids.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service’s child abuse unit were alerted to the incident on Dec. 30, 2023. They arrived at a residence in North Point Douglas after residents began CPR on a small child they observed was in medical distress.

Police said the child required immediate medical attention and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The child’s condition stabilized after receiving several doses of Narcan, police added.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

An investigation found that the child had unknowingly ingested a substance that police believe to be fentanyl while crawling on the floor at the residence.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and released on an undertaking. He is prohibited from attending the child’s residence.

