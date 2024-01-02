Kitchener Rangers kick off new year with win over Oshawa Generals

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers closed 2023 and opened the new year in similar fashion, as the Boys in Blue picked up long-weekend wins over the Owen Sound Attack and the Oshawa Generals.

On Monday, the Rangers played host to the Generals for a matinee affair, with the visitors twice holding leads before Kitchener would pull the win out.

Luke Torrance opened the scoring for Oshawa at the eight-minute mark of the first period, getting one past Rangers ‘tender Tristan Malboeuf.

About 10 minutes later, Kitchener forward Adrian Misaljevic notched his 21st of the season to even the score.

The 1-1 draw would remain in place until the Generals’ Matthew Buckley scored early in the third period.

But Simon Motew stepped up six minutes later with his fifth of the season to erase Oshawa’s advantage for a second time.

Another six minutes later, Antonino Pugliese put the Rangers ahead for good as he scored for the 13th time this season.

It was a quiet night for Malboeuf as he only turned aside 16 shots to claim the victory. At the other end of the rink, Jacob Oster made 33 saves in a losing effort.

On Saturday, the Rangers were in Owen Sound where they topped the Attack by a 5-2 score.

Luke Ellinas scored a pair for Kitchener while Kyle Morey, Trent Swick and Misaljevic would also find the back of the net.

Attack forwards Colby Barlow and Ethan Burroughs each beat Malboeuf, who made 22 saves to pick up the win for Kitchener.

The Rangers, who lead the OHL by five points, will return to action on Thursday night when they play host to the Saginaw Spirit.