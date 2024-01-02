Barrie and Orillia welcome first newborns of 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Not long after ringing in the New Year, Barrie and Orillia each welcomed two new residents for 2024.

It didn’t take long for the first baby of the New Year to be born at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, with the first arriving there 10 minutes after midnight.

Parents parents Farida and Naib Baghirov of Orillia welcomed their third child, an eight pound five ounce baby girl, the hospital said.

The baby whose name has not been release is the couple’s third daughter.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The hospital says Farida ended up driving herself along with her two children to the hospital prior to delivering, but that she and her new baby are resting comfortably.

View image in full screen First babies born in 2024 (left) first baby born in Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital and (right) first baby born in Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre mother Anastasia Danquah with baby Godson. Supplied by Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre

A short time later, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre welcomed its first newborn of 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Arriving at 1:58 a.m. on Jan. 1, Barrie residents Anastasia Danquah and Garvin Grant welcomed the eighth baby to their family, Godson, weighing just over six pounds.

Each year more than 2,000 babies are born in Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Birthing Unit.

The health centre says while each birth “is a unique and beautiful miracle; it calls for a special occasion to welcome the first baby born in 2024.”