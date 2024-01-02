Chinese exchange student found in Utah woods after ‘cyber kidnapping’

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old Chinese exchange student was found alive in a tent on a chilly Utah mountainside days after he was reported missing as part of a “cyber kidnapping” scheme.

Kai Zhuang, who is studying at a host high school in Riverdale, Utah, was reported missing on Thursday. According to the Riverdale Police Department, Zhuang’s parents contacted their son’s school and said he had been abducted.

Zhuang’s parents, who live in China, told the school they received a demand for ransom and a photo of their son, who appeared to be held captive and in danger. The photo has not been released publicly.

The parents told police they transferred approximately US$80,000 (nearly C$106,480) to Chinese bank accounts. The transfer was made after “continuous threats” from the kidnappers, police reported.

Zhuang was found on Sunday, alive but “very cold and scared” alone in a tent about 25 miles (40 kilometres) north of Brigham City. He had little food, no heat source, and only a heat blanket, a sleeping bag, water and several phones that police believe were used to execute the kidnapping.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Kai Zhuang was found on Dec. 31, 2023, after a joint search by local police, the FBI, U.S. and Chinese embassies and Chinese officials. Riverdale Police Department

Police said there was no evidence to suggest Zhuang was forcibly taken from his home.

Cyber kidnapping scams such as this are a growing trend. Kidnappers, who are usually not present in person with the victim, will make online threats against the targeted person and their family in order to obtain ransom. The victim is usually told to isolate themselves and is monitored via FaceTime and Skype calls. The cyber kidnappers will also often convince the victim to take photos or record audio messages of themself that can then be used to convince family members the person is being held hostage.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A victim will often comply out of fear their family members will be harmed.

Chinese foreign exchange students are especially targeted in this in this sort of scheme, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Zhuang was staying with a host family while living in the U.S., though the family was reportedly unaware he had gone missing until they were contacted by police. He was last seen by the host family in the early hours of Thursday.

Local police, the FBI, U.S. and Chinese embassies and Chinese officials collaborated in the search for Zhuang.

They examined Zhuang’s phone records and bank statements as part of the rescue effort.

Before he went missing, police said Zhuang was stopped by an officer in Provo, Utah, on Dec. 20, 2023. At the time, Zhuang was carrying camping gear and said he intended to go trek into the woods. Authorities now believe Zhuang was already being controlled by the cyber kidnappers, but did not tell police, or anyone else.

Zhuang was transported back to Riverdale.

View image in full screen An aerial view of Kai Zhuang and some members of the search and rescue team that discovered his tent on Dec. 31, 2023. Riverdale Police Department

When he was reported missing on Thursday, Zhuang’s camping gear was nowhere to be found. Police assumed Zhuang was likely camping under the direction of the kidnappers, and acted quickly out of fears he might freeze to death in the cold overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

Using a drone, officials were able to locate Zhuang’s camping site in the Brigham City canyon area. A police detective reached Zhuang’s campsite on foot Sunday. Police said Zhuang was “relieved” to see the authorities.

View image in full screen The Brigham City canyon area, as captured by a drone. Riverdale Police Department

He was checked for hypothermia and found to be healthy. He wanted only to speak to his family — and asked police for a warm cheeseburger. Police said Zhuang had both requests fulfilled en route to the police station.

Zhuang has since returned to his family.

Riverdale police have urged anyone who is the target of a cyber kidnapping to contact their local authorities.

In a press release, police Chief Casey Warren said victims should “not send money, discontinue contact with the suspects, and contact police immediately.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I want foreign exchange students to know they can trust police to protect them and work with police to ensure their safety as well as their family’s safety abroad,” he concluded.