Restaurant staff assaulted in downtown Guelph

Guelph police say a Brampton man faces several charges after restaurant staff were assaulted downtown.

On Saturday night, police said an employee recognized a man who was banned from the establishment and asked him to leave.

The man allegedly spat in the victim’s face and shoved him before knocking over tables and chairs while yelling death threats.

Police found the man still inside.

Investigators said he initially didn’t give officers his name or date of birth while under arrest.

Police said he eventually revealed his identity and was released on an undertaking, which included not going back to the business or having any contact with the victim.

However, investigators said he went back to the restaurant less than 24 hours later.

A 20-year-old was held for a bail hearing and has a court date on Feb. 9.