Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Restaurant staff assaulted in downtown Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 2, 2024 11:03 am
Guelph police were called Saturday night after a restaurant employee recognized a man who was banned from the establishment and asked him to leave. Things escalated from there. View image in full screen
Guelph police were called Saturday night after a restaurant employee recognized a man who was banned from the establishment and asked him to leave. Things escalated from there. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say a Brampton man faces several charges after restaurant staff were assaulted downtown.

On Saturday night, police said an employee recognized a man who was banned from the establishment and asked him to leave.

The man allegedly spat in the victim’s face and shoved him before knocking over tables and chairs while yelling death threats.

Police found the man still inside.

Investigators said he initially didn’t give officers his name or date of birth while under arrest.

Police said he eventually revealed his identity and was released on an undertaking, which included not going back to the business or having any contact with the victim.

However, investigators said he went back to the restaurant less than 24 hours later.

A 20-year-old was held for a bail hearing and has a court date on Feb. 9.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

