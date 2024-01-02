Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Jan. 2

Send this page to someone via email

Gen Z marketing, self-care tips in Healthy Living, and bucket list trips in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Jan. 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Connecting and marketing to gen Z people

Appealing to different demographics comes in many forms, with social media one way to engage people.

Ryan Townend from WJ Agency says the role of marketing is to be dialed into consumer habits and behaviors.

Townend looks at the different ways companies and brands are connecting and engaging people in generation Z.

4:17 Connecting and marketing to Gen Z people

Sustainable self-care goals for the new year

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Taking time for ourselves in a busy lifestyle can be hard to achieve.

Story continues below advertisement

Many people set big goals at the start of the new year, but fall off when they fail to see any achievements.

Adrianne Vangool from Vangool Wellness and Claire Wyant demonstrate some self-care foundational exercises that are achievable and will help build strength.

4:21 Sustainable self-care goals for the new year

Bucket list trips top booking trend: Travel Tips

With many people putting off travel in the last couple of years, it may be back on the to-do list for 2024.

Jamie Milton from Uniglobe Carefree Travel says one booking trend they are seeing is people taking bucket list tips — sometimes two or three a year.

Milton looks at some of the top destinations people are booking for their buckets list trips in Travel Tips.

Story continues below advertisement

4:09 Bucket list trips top booking trend: Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 2

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 2.