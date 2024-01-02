Menu

Crime

Vandals force closure of Illuminated Forest at Ken Reid Conservation in Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 10:02 am
Click to play video: 'Vandals strike Illuminated Forest at Ken Reid Conservation Area in Lindsay, Ont.'
Vandals strike Illuminated Forest at Ken Reid Conservation Area in Lindsay, Ont.
The popular Illuminated Forest at the Ken Reid Conservation Area in Lindsay, Ont., was forced to close early due to vandalism in late December 2023. Germain Ma has more.
The second Illuminated Forest display at the Ken Reid Conservation Area in Lindsay, Ont., was forced to close following acts of vandalism in late December.

According to Kawartha Conservation, which owns and manages the 110-hectare property, the festive display was forced to close on Dec. 30 after a number of light strings were found broken or damaged.

Making a return for a second year in a row, the display featured thousands of lights adorning trees in the cedar forest along with a lighted nighttime trail. The nightly event had free admission with donations being accepted for the festive initiative.

Kawartha Conservation had intended for the display to run until Jan. 2

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” Kawartha Conservation said on its Facebook page. “Thank you to everyone who visited and enjoyed The Illuminated Forest this holiday season.”

Click to play video: 'Navigate Ken Reid Conservation area by glowing holiday lights this December'
Navigate Ken Reid Conservation area by glowing holiday lights this December
It’s not yet known the extent of the damage or when it occurred.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on Tuesday morning said they had not received a call for service from the Ken Reid Conservation area and therefore are currently not investigating.

Kawartha Conservation oversees a 2,563-square-kilometre area that includes the majority of water bodies in the City of Kawartha Lakes (including 27 lakes), along with the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Cavan-Monaghan Township and Durham Region municipalities (Scugog, Brock, Clarington).

— with files from Germain Ma/Global News Peterborough

