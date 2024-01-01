Menu

Canada

Oh baby! Meet Quebec’s first newborns of 2024

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 1, 2024 4:00 pm
New Year’s 2024: Countries around the world celebrate with fireworks
Countries around the world celebrated the New Year with impressive fireworks displays and shows as thousands of spectators counted down to 2024.
What a way to ring in the new year — and exactly at midnight, no less.

Montreal’s first baby of 2024 seems to be Julia, who was born at St-Mary’s Hospital. The little bundle of joy roared into the world at 12 a.m. on the dot.

“Congratulations to the parents for their pretty girl,” the CIUSSS de l’Ouest de l’Île de Montréal, the health authority that oversees the hospital.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

But Julia isn’t the only baby who made grand entrance on New Year’s Day.

A pair of lucky parents welcomed their new son at 12:01 a.m. in Quebec’s Outaouais region.

Mylan Lagacé, who weighs just under seven pounds, was photographed sleeping in his mother’s arms.

The party continued into the wee hours of the morning in Montreal.

A few hours later, another baby girl was born at the MUHC.

Lina-Maria Ben Amor was born at 3:19 a.m. The hospital network says both her and mom are doing well.

