Saskatoon, Regina welcome New Year’s babies for 2024

Regina’s first baby of 2024 was born in the early Monday.

At 5:51 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, Amelia Mae McCaskill was born to Sarah and Allen McCaskill at Regina General Hospital..

“Amelia weighed 7lb, 13oz.,” according to a release. “Her parents are from Regina, SK and everyone is doing well, and they send thanks to all of the doctors and nurses at Regina General Hospital.”

Saskatoon’s first baby of 2024 was born less than two hours into the new year.

At 1:28 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, Dawsyn Ivy Fornwald was born to JoAnn and Brady Fornwald at Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

“Dawsyn weighed 9lbs.,” according to a release. “Her parents are from Saskatoon, SK and everyone is doing well.”

Dawsyn’s happy big brother Noah and big sister Anberlyn are waiting for her at home.