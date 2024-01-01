Man arrested after 2 people killed in hit and run in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were killed in a hit and run in Montreal’s northern Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough early New Year’s Day, police say.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils says the collision occurred around 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa and de l’Acadie boulevards.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The two pedestrians were fatally struck by a car and the driver allegedly fled the scene. Their deaths were confirmed at the scene, but their identities have not yet been established.

Chèvrefils says the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, but travelled only a few blocks before getting out and continuing his flight on foot.

The 23-year-old man was then tracked down by a police dog, according to police.

He was arrested and taken to hospital, where he is expected to be questioned by investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from the Canadian Press