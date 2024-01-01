Menu

Crime

Man arrested after 2 people killed in hit and run in Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 1, 2024 10:35 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Weekend at 6: December 30, 2023'
Global News Weekend at 6: December 30, 2023
Two people were killed in a hit and run in Montreal’s northern Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough early New Year’s Day, police say.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils says the collision occurred around 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa and de l’Acadie boulevards.

The two pedestrians were fatally struck by a car and the driver allegedly fled the scene. Their deaths were confirmed at the scene, but their identities have not yet been established.

Chèvrefils says the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, but travelled only a few blocks before getting out and continuing his flight on foot.

The 23-year-old man was then tracked down by a police dog, according to police.

He was arrested and taken to hospital, where he is expected to be questioned by investigators.

with files from the Canadian Press

