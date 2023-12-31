A new women’s pro hockey league is set to begin. Jill Saulnier says she’s ready

One Nova Scotian athlete will be kicking off the new year by playing her part in an exciting new chapter for women’s hockey as she’ll be starring in the first-ever Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) game in Toronto on Monday.

Jill Saulnier, a two-time Olympic medalist from Halifax, was drafted 40th overall by the New York Sound in the league’s inaugural draft in September. As the hours count down to the 12:30 p.m. puck drop on New Year’s Day, Saulnier can’t help but see the bigger picture beyond entering the next phase of her playing career.

“It’s something about leaving that footprint and being a part of that legacy,” she said.

“Girls can actually dream to accomplish something one day. They don’t have to just have the option to grab an NHL guy’s jersey — which is great of course — but you’re going to be able to grab a girl in the PWHL’s jersey when you’re five years old and (say) you want to be her when you grow up.”

Saulnier, whose New York side will face off against the Toronto Torch at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, said she hopes the accessibility of the league, with multi-year broadcast deals being announced this week, will generate heightened interest and development towards the women’s game for years to come.

“The level of skill that these girls put forth — it’s a good game, it’s a fast game, it’s tough,” she said. “It’s something that’s fun to watch and be a part of and hopefully it inspires people to want to do it one day.”

A statement regarding the launch of the PWHL originally came in August, when it was announced by the league that “the world’s best women’s players” will be competing in six different markets for the first season with teams in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, New York, Boston, and Minnesota.

The inaugural campaign will see each team hit the ice on 24 separate occasions throughout the regular season, with playoffs scheduled to begin the week of May 6.

“Our inaugural season schedule features games being played at exceptional venues, at a variety of times, across all seven days of the week — offering multiple options for our fans,” said Stan Kasten, a PWHL Aadvisory board member, in a November release from the league.

“We are excited to drop the puck on New Year’s Day and launch a new era of professional women’s hockey.”

Saulnier, alongside Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton, became the first Nova Scotians to take home an Olympic gold medal for women’s hockey in 2022. Fast forward two years, and the former Canadian teammates will now be on opposing sides of the ice — as they go head-to-head in what’s expected to be a memorable moment for women’s hockey.

“It’s a sense of pride to be able to do that. … Even though we’re wearing different jerseys, we’ve done it together. It’s going to be a really special day,” Saulnier said about playing against Turnbull, who was brought in as a free agent prior to the PWHL draft and has since been assigned captain duties for her Toronto team.

In addition to the two Olympic medalists, a third Nova Scotian will also be taking the ice on Monday as Allie Munroe of Yarmouth will feature for Toronto.

“I haven’t played against Allie, but I’ve definitely played against Blayre. … She’s a wonderful competitor. We have the utmost respect for each other, on and off the ice. It just makes it fun that we can go head-to-head and put everything on the line,” she said, adding that she suspects a rivalry may already be brewing between the New York and Toronto teams.

“It just seems to be in the air. I think it’s going to happen throughout the season.”

As for adapting to life in the Big Apple, Saulnier said training alongside her new group of teammates and coaching staff has been nothing short of “amazing.”

“When I was drafted down here and I stepped on the ice, I was almost a little bit emotional because it felt like a fresh start for me,” she said.

“As athletes, we go through different things in our careers where you need a big switch up and a big change to keep the love of the game going. … It’s been really fun to meet new people,” she said. “It’s really great to have a new group, fresh faces, and girls that are really excited about the start of this league.”

Looking ahead to what fans can expect from her and her team during the upcoming 24-game inaugural season, Saulnier said she thinks there’s a special buzz and chemistry surrounding this particular New York group that could lead them to success on the ice.

“I’m excited to just play my game again,” she said. “I get to play around with the puck, hopefully score some goals, but just be a good teammate, be a good leader, and hopefully inspire the next generation.”

“That’s my goal when I hang it up one day. … I hope that’s what people say about me,” she said.