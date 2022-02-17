Nova Scotia connections galore for Canada’s gold medal winning hockey team in Beijing

Send this page to someone via email

A handful of Nova Scotians helped Canada bring home Olympic gold in women’s hockey.

Blayre Turnbull from Stellarton and Jill Saulnier from Halifax, both forwards for Team Canada, helped the team defeat the United States 3-2 in the women’s hockey final overnight on Wednesday at the Bejing Winter Olympics.

The team was led by head coach Troy Ryan from Spryfield along with assistant coach Kori Cheverie from New Glasgow.

Congrats to Team Canada Women's hockey team on winning Gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics after defeating the United States 3-2. A Special Congrats to the Maritimers on the team! Players:

Jill Saulnier (NS) @jill_saulnier

Blayre Turnbull (NS) @katbt617 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bkssZzajXB — Maritime Hockey (@HockeyMaritime) February 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

In a post-victory press conference, Ryan said the coaching staff is feeling a sense of pride.

“The girls are getting rewarded and validated for all their hard work through the centralization process,” Ryan said.

“Bottom line is: they’re getting what they deserve.”

He said the team’s effort, sacrifice and resilience were rewarded with the gold medal around their neck.

Turnbull said in the press conference she hopes the team’s success leads to the formation of a viable women’s professional league.

“I hope the right people were watching our game,” Turnbull said.

“I know back in North America we had millions and millions of people watching, and I hope they were all inspired by us. Hopefully, they saw the talent we have, and the competitiveness we have within us.

“We’re hoping that we get the respect we deserve.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're hoping that we get the respect we deserve."

That respect, Turnbull said, is being able to play professionally and make a living out of it, without having to rely on other jobs or sponsors.

Story continues below advertisement

“Something has to be happening here soon for our sport to keep growing,” she said.

Ryan agreed with Turnbull and her teammates, adding “the girls deserve an opportunity to be professional athletes.”

2:51 Beijing Olympics: Canada women’s hockey team says gold medal win was ‘very special’ Beijing Olympics: Canada women’s hockey team says gold medal win was ‘very special’

Turnbull said what makes their team special is collaboration.

“The way that we work together, as a unit of 50 people who started this centralization journey with us, has been something that has fueled us from day one.”

The Nova Scotian said it all starts with trust.

“Trust that our GM has our best interests in mind, and trust that our head coach has those same interests in mind, ” Turnbull said.

She added trust and expectations from each other are what make it easy to have open communication.

Story continues below advertisement

“I really, really believe that that’s something that has helped change our culture and elevate our team, and get us back on top of the podium.”

OLYMPIC GOLD‼️🥇 What a team! Huge congrats to our Nova Scotia contingent of @jill_saulnier, @katbt617, @TroyRyanHockey, @koricheverie, @SportDocTina, and Jeremy on 🇨🇦’s incredible win. Jill and Blayre are the first players from N.S. to win women’s hockey gold. 👏#nsproud pic.twitter.com/1EWwjOM4OI — Hockey Nova Scotia (@HockeyNS) February 17, 2022

The winning team included physician Dr. Tina Atkinson, who is also Hockey Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer.

Hockey Nova Scotia (HNS) says it is claiming strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Steinbach as an honorary Nova Scotian, as he is based in Halifax, at Canadian Sports Centre Atlantic.

Read more: Meet the Nova Scotians set to compete for Canada at Winter Olympics in Beijing

Executive Director of HNS Amy Walsh says she felt elated when Team Canada won.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s amazing. I have goosebumps just thinking about it,” said Walsh.

“I watched the entire game last night and we’re just so proud of the Nova Scotia representatives.”

This is the first time two Nova Scotia players brought home a gold medal for women’s hockey.

“I’m a big believer in visibility – representation matters,” said Walsh. “I think girls and boys need to see a picture of what is possible, and I think Jill and Blayre have done just that.”

Forwards Turnbull and Jill Saulnier also competed together in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, when they brought home silver medals.

View image in full screen Team Canada hockey players Jill Saulnier and Blayre Turnbull returned home to Nova Scotia from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. Submitted/ Hockey Nova Scotia

Walsh said only 21 per cent of Hockey Nova Scotia’s players are female, but the number is growing.

Story continues below advertisement

“Jill and Blayre played a huge role in that growth. They’ve been influential for so many young Nova Scotia girls.”

Walsh said Hockey Nova Scotia is looking forward to seeing the team return.

“We’re actually looking to plan something for sure, not only for Jill and Blayre, but also the leadership,” she said.

“We’ve been cheering them on for the entire Olympics and we can’t wait for them to come home and for us to celebrate with them.”