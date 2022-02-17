Menu

Sports

Nova Scotia connections galore for Canada’s gold medal winning hockey team in Beijing

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 4:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Beijing Olympics: Women’s hockey brings home gold for Canada, Marielle Thompson takes silver in ski cross' Beijing Olympics: Women’s hockey brings home gold for Canada, Marielle Thompson takes silver in ski cross
The Canadian women's hockey team got a redemption story on Thursday after winning gold against Team USA at the Beijing Olympics, four years after settling for silver in Pyeongchang. It wasn't the only medal for Canada either, with Marielle Thompson winning silver in women's ski cross. Mike Arsenault has the details.

A handful of Nova Scotians helped Canada bring home Olympic gold in women’s hockey.

Blayre Turnbull from Stellarton and Jill Saulnier from Halifax, both forwards for Team Canada, helped the team defeat the United States 3-2 in the women’s hockey final overnight on Wednesday at the Bejing Winter Olympics.

The team was led by head coach Troy Ryan from Spryfield along with assistant coach Kori Cheverie from New Glasgow.

In a post-victory press conference, Ryan said the coaching staff is feeling a sense of pride.

“The girls are getting rewarded and validated for all their hard work through the centralization process,” Ryan said.

“Bottom line is: they’re getting what they deserve.”

He said the team’s effort, sacrifice and resilience were rewarded with the gold medal around their neck.

Read more: Canada wins gold in women’s hockey at Beijing Olympics with 3-2 win over U.S.

Turnbull said in the press conference she hopes the team’s success leads to the formation of a viable women’s professional league.

“I hope the right people were watching our game,” Turnbull said.

“I know back in North America we had millions and millions of people watching, and I hope they were all inspired by us. Hopefully, they saw the talent we have, and the competitiveness we have within us.

That respect, Turnbull said, is being able to play professionally and make a living out of it, without having to rely on other jobs or sponsors.

“Something has to be happening here soon for our sport to keep growing,” she said.

Ryan agreed with Turnbull and her teammates, adding “the girls deserve an opportunity to be professional athletes.”

Click to play video: 'Beijing Olympics: Canada women’s hockey team says gold medal win was ‘very special’' Beijing Olympics: Canada women’s hockey team says gold medal win was ‘very special’
Beijing Olympics: Canada women’s hockey team says gold medal win was ‘very special’

Turnbull said what makes their team special is collaboration.

Trending Stories

“The way that we work together, as a unit of 50 people who started this centralization journey with us, has been something that has fueled us from day one.”

The Nova Scotian said it all starts with trust.

“Trust that our GM has our best interests in mind, and trust that our head coach has those same interests in mind, ” Turnbull said.

She added trust and expectations from each other are what make it easy to have open communication.

“I really, really believe that that’s something that has helped change our culture and elevate our team, and get us back on top of the podium.”

The winning team included physician Dr. Tina Atkinson, who is also Hockey Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer.

Hockey Nova Scotia (HNS) says it is claiming strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Steinbach as an honorary Nova Scotian, as he is based in Halifax, at Canadian Sports Centre Atlantic.

Read more: Meet the Nova Scotians set to compete for Canada at Winter Olympics in Beijing

Executive Director of HNS Amy Walsh says she felt elated when Team Canada won.

“It’s amazing. I have goosebumps just thinking about it,” said Walsh.

“I watched the entire game last night and we’re just so proud of the Nova Scotia representatives.”

This is the first time two Nova Scotia players brought home a gold medal for women’s hockey.

“I’m a big believer in visibility – representation matters,” said Walsh. “I think girls and boys need to see a picture of what is possible, and I think Jill and Blayre have done just that.”

Forwards Turnbull and Jill Saulnier also competed together in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, when they brought home silver medals.

Team Canada hockey players Jill Saulnier and Blayre Turnbull returned home to Nova Scotia from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. View image in full screen
Team Canada hockey players Jill Saulnier and Blayre Turnbull returned home to Nova Scotia from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. Submitted/ Hockey Nova Scotia

Walsh said only 21 per cent of Hockey Nova Scotia’s players are female, but the number is growing.

“Jill and Blayre played a huge role in that growth. They’ve been influential for so many young Nova Scotia girls.”

Walsh said Hockey Nova Scotia is looking forward to seeing the team return.

“We’re actually looking to plan something for sure, not only for Jill and Blayre, but also the leadership,” she said.

“We’ve been cheering them on for the entire Olympics and we can’t wait for them to come home and for us to celebrate with them.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
