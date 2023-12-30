Manitoba RCMP respond to semi-truck blaze on Highway near Carberry

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they responded to a semi-truck that was ablaze near Carberry on Friday.

Officers say officials were sent to Highway 1 outside of Carberry around 2 p.m.

Investigators say the driver was travelling westbound when he spotted flames coming through the firewall of the truck.

Police say he quickly pulled over and got out safely along with two other passengers.

The semi and nine other vehicles on the trailer were completely torched by the fire, RCMP says.

Highway 1 was closed to traffic for nearly an hour.