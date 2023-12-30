Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP respond to semi-truck blaze on Highway near Carberry

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 30, 2023 6:33 pm
Manitoba RCMP say they responded to a semi-truck that was ablaze near Carberry on Friday. . View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say they responded to a semi-truck that was ablaze near Carberry on Friday. . File / Global News
Manitoba RCMP say they responded to a semi-truck that was ablaze near Carberry on Friday.

Officers say officials were sent to Highway 1 outside of Carberry around 2 p.m.

Investigators say the driver was travelling westbound when he spotted flames coming through the firewall of the truck.

Dauphin marking 6 months since devastating Carberry crash
Police say he quickly pulled over and got out safely along with two other passengers.

The semi and nine other vehicles on the trailer were completely torched by the fire, RCMP says.

Highway 1 was closed to traffic for nearly an hour.

