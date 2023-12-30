Nino Niederreiter scores twice as Jets beat Wild 4-2

Send this page to someone via email

Nino Niederreiter scored twice and the Jets scored twice Winnipeg defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Saturday.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Jets. Matt Boldy and Ryan Hartman replied for the Wild.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 34 shots for the Jets. playing to a sold-out crowd of 15,325 in Canada Life Centre for the first time this season.

At the other end of the ice, Filip Gustavsson shot 19 before being replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury on the return of the Second intermission. Fleury stopped nine shots.

The Wild cut the deficit to 3-2 just 20 seconds into the game in the third period, when Boldy capitalized on a rebound after a lancer de Kirill Kaprizov.

Jonsson-Fjallby restored the Jets’ two-goal cushion to the 2:46, beating Fleury from a tight angle.