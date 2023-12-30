Woman arrested in Poplar River now facing second degree murder charge

RCMP say a woman they arrested in connection to a homicide in Poplar River, Man., is now facing a second-degree murder charge.
Tatyana Bruce, 28, had been charged with manslaughter as police investigated the death of a 26-year-old man on Thursday.
The victim was found in a home in the community at around 8:10 p.m. Dec. 28.
RCMP announced on Saturday that Bruce’s charge had been upgraded to second-degree murder after further investigation.
