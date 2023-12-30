2 people taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision on 50th Street

Send this page to someone via email

At around 3 a.m. on Saturday there was a serious two-vehicle collision on 50 Street near 41 Avenue S.W., said Edmonton police.

Motorists were asked to find alternative routes while 50 Street between 22 Avenue and 41 Avenue remained closed but the road has since reopened.

Police said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages. “Investigators believe a Toyota Corolla being driven northbound on 50 Street by an 18-year-old male crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound Mazda CX3 head on, which was being driven by a 45-year-old male.”

Both drivers were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle, said police.

Speed and impairment are not considered factors in the collision, said police.