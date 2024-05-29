Road closed in southeast Edmonton as police investigate serious collision

Send this page to someone via email

A busy roadway in southeast Edmonton was closed in both directions Monday morning due to a serious collision.

At 6:20 a.m., Edmonton police said 34th Avenue was closed in both directions between Mill Woods Road and 48th Street “while first responders attend to a serious collision.”

“Motorists are advised to find alternate routes,” read a statement from police.

The Global News helicopter flew over the scene just before 7 a.m. Several police officers and a large police van were on the road, near what appeared to be a white tarp.

It’s not known how many people or vehicles many have been involved in the collision. Edmonton police said further information on the collision would be released later Wednesday.

more to come