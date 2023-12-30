Early morning shooting leaves 3 injured in Toronto’s Queen and Parliament area

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after three people were injured in shootings early Saturday morning.

Toronto police said there were reports of a shooting at around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Parliament Street and Queen Street East.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two men with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the two men were taken to hospital and that a third victim made their own way to hospital.

Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing.

Officers told Global News that no arrests had been made. It is not yet clear if the victims fired any shots or if there are additional suspects.