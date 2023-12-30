Menu

Crime

Early morning shooting leaves 3 injured in Toronto’s Queen and Parliament area

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 30, 2023 10:29 am
Polce tape is seen at the scene of a shooting around Queen Street East and Parliament Street on Dec. 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Polce tape is seen at the scene of a shooting around Queen Street East and Parliament Street on Dec. 30, 2023. Max Trotta / Global News
Police are investigating after three people were injured in shootings early Saturday morning.

Toronto police said there were reports of a shooting at around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Parliament Street and Queen Street East.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two men with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the two men were taken to hospital and that a third victim made their own way to hospital.

Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing.

Officers told Global News that no arrests had been made. It is not yet clear if the victims fired any shots or if there are additional suspects.

Global News at 5:30 Toronto: Dec. 27, 2023
