Police seek suspects after man shot dead in Hamilton

A Hamilton, Ont. man is dead after a shooting in the city centre Friday night, according to police.
Investigators say the 29-year-old, identified in a release, was shot just before 11 p.m. in the area of York Boulevard and Queen Street North.
“Upon arriving, police found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased,” a Hamilton police spokesperson said.
Suspects were seen fleeing the area, according to detectives.
However, no suspect or vehicle descriptions were revealed.
A heavy police presence is expected in the York and Queen area for the better part of Saturday as officers seek witnesses and video evidence.
More to come…
