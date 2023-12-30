Menu

Crime

Police seek suspects after man shot dead in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 30, 2023 9:45 am
Click to play video: 'Florida police say woman shot, killed by 14-year-old brother over Christmas gift fight'
Florida police say woman shot, killed by 14-year-old brother over Christmas gift fight
WARNING: Video contains violent content that may not be suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised. A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed by her 14-year-old brother during a “domestic altercation” over Christmas presents, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. The shooting took place on Christmas Eve in Largo, a city in the Tampa Bay, Fla., area and involved 23-year-old Abrielle Baldwin, a mother of two and the victim of the shooting, and her two brothers Damarcus Coley, 14, and Darcus Coley, 15.
A Hamilton, Ont. man is dead after a shooting in the city centre Friday night, according to police.

Investigators say the 29-year-old, identified in a release, was shot just before 11 p.m. in the area of York Boulevard and Queen Street North.

“Upon arriving, police found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased,” a Hamilton police spokesperson said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Suspects were seen fleeing the area, according to detectives.

However, no suspect or vehicle descriptions were revealed.

A heavy police presence is expected in the York and Queen area for the better part of Saturday as officers seek witnesses and video evidence.

More to come…

