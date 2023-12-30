Menu

Crime

Man dead after stabbing near Toronto waterfront

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 30, 2023 9:38 am
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Officers in Toronto have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst Street just before 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a man in his 50s was found with stab wounds and rushed to a local hospital.

A 25-year-old man was arrested, investigators said.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News homicide detectives were unlikely to comment on the incident Saturday.

No further information, including what may have happened before the stabbing, was shared by the force.

