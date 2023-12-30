Man dead after stabbing near Toronto waterfront

See more sharing options

Officers in Toronto have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst Street just before 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a man in his 50s was found with stab wounds and rushed to a local hospital.

A 25-year-old man was arrested, investigators said.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News homicide detectives were unlikely to comment on the incident Saturday.

No further information, including what may have happened before the stabbing, was shared by the force.