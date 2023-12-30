Man dead after stabbing near Toronto waterfront

Officers in Toronto have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning.
Toronto police said they were called to Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst Street just before 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
Police said a man in his 50s was found with stab wounds and rushed to a local hospital.
A 25-year-old man was arrested, investigators said.
Trending Now
A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News homicide detectives were unlikely to comment on the incident Saturday.
No further information, including what may have happened before the stabbing, was shared by the force.
More on Crime
- RCMP arrest 2, release vehicle photos in extortion racket targeting B.C. businesses
- ‘Dirty Money’: New book explores how financial crime is corroding Canada
- RCMP conclude its investigation into Halifax-area wildfires, no criminal charges
- Quebec man arrested for allegedly defying driving ban for eighth time since 1998
Comments