B.C. issues warning after 2 children die of flu-related illness

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has issued a public warning about an uptick in respiratory illnesses, following the deaths of two children.

The agency said Friday that levels of influenza and RSV were at their highest so far this year, and have reached peaks seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two deaths involved youth under the age of 19, and early findings suggest they were a result of secondary bacterial infections associated with the flu.

“We’re just seeing more activity, more kids that are getting sick,” said Dr. Amir Bharmel, medical director of the BCCDC.

“With influenza sometimes, and fortunately rarely, people, particularly children, can die.”

The BCCDC says the deaths were both recorded within the last two weeks, and are the only influenza-related deaths reported so far this year.

Bharmel said parents should be cautious, and keep a close eye on symptoms if their children do fall ill.

“If a child has any preexisting illnesses or chronic conditions, to just be on the lookout for fever, particularly a fever that’s persisting — or if a child gets sick very quickly, very fast,” he said.

“Other things to watch out for are drowsiness, or increased work of breathing, and if a child isn’t able to keep fluids down, that would be another reason to seek out some emergency care.”

The BCCDC is also urging people to step up precautions to prevent them from getting ill in the first place.

The agency highly recommends getting the flu vaccine, which it says is well-matched to the strains of virus that are circulating this year.

It is also reminding people to stay home if they are feeling ill, to consider wearing a mask in indoor public settings and to practice good hygiene, including regularly washing hands.