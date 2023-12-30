Menu

Crime

B.C. man convicted of drunk driving 21 times; believed most in Canadian history

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2023 12:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Witness records alleged drunk driver in broad daylight on Highway 99'
Witness records alleged drunk driver in broad daylight on Highway 99
RELATED VIDEO: Drunk driving charges are being recommended after a driver was seen swerving in and out of traffic on Highway 99 on Monday. With no cell service to call 911, a couple followed the driver while recording video, witnessing multiple close calls before crashing in a field. – Aug 11, 2023
Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say a man who has been convicted of drunk driving 21 times could hold a Canadian record.

Abbotsford police say officers were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in August 2022 where they found a person who was a passenger on the bike being treated for serious injuries.

Police say the owner and driver of the motorcycle, who was known for his history of impaired driving, tried to flee before officers arrived.

They say an investigation led to the arrest of 66-year-old Roy Heide, whose blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Police say Heide pleaded guilty to multiple impaired driving infractions on Dec. 18, receiving a total jail sentence of just under five years.

He has been convicted of impaired driving 21 times.

Abbotsford police believe that to be the most convictions for impaired driving a person has received in Canadian history. They also warned of the “devastating consequences to innocent road users” of drinking and driving.

Click to play video: 'Disturbing findings in new CAA survey find cannabis-impaired driving on the rise'
Disturbing findings in new CAA survey find cannabis-impaired driving on the rise
© 2023 The Canadian Press

