Missing Manitoba teen believed to be in Thompson, RCMP say

RCMP officers are searching for a missing teen last seen in Thompson, Man.

Police said they received a report of a missing teen on Dec. 22. The 14-year-old, Aaron Yellowback, had been missing since Dec. 21.

Aaron Yellowback, 14, is said to be missing in the city of Thompson. Manitoba RCMP say he went missing on Dec. 21, 2023. Courtesy of Thompson RCMP

Yellowback is described as being five-feet-two-inches tall and weighing 115 lbs,, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said the teen could be somewhere in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.