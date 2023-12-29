Over 24 hours later, fire still blazing north of Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) are still on the scene as a fire continues to burn north of Regina.

The fire over scrap metal piles occurred on Dec. 28 at the Wheat City Metals.

The RFPS Deputy Chief Gord Hewitt said the call came in just before 1:00 p.m. from an employee.

“The initial crew arrived on scene within 7 minutes,” said Hewitt. “I can’t speak highly enough about the work that our crews did to … stop the spread of the fire.”

Throughout the night, there were several firefighters working to mitigate the fire. The deputy chief said there were no injuries related to the fire.

“A lot of the work that’s been done there has been reducing the fire load within that debris pile in the scrap metal pile,” Hewitt said. “We’ll continue to work there throughout the day and probably into the evening and potentially into tomorrow to minimize that that fire load and fully extinguish the fire.”

At the moment, the RFPS have no indication what started the fire. With yesterday’s wind direction to the north, the large clouds of black smoke did not go towards the city.

“Anytime there’s smoke that people can breathe in, that’s a concern,” said Hewitt. “We would make sure that we would update the public record accordingly if that was a concern for the city of Regina.”

Hewitt said the investigation will be the responsibility of the R.M.

