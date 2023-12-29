Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Over 24 hours later, fire still blazing north of Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 5:11 pm
A scrap metal pile continues to burn as fire crews work together to extinguish the blaze north of the city. View image in full screen
A scrap metal pile continues to burn as fire crews work together to extinguish the blaze north of the city. Jeanelle Mandes / Global Regina
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) are still on the scene as a fire continues to burn north of Regina.

The fire over scrap metal piles occurred on Dec. 28 at the Wheat City Metals.

Click to play video: 'Scrap metal fire'
Scrap metal fire

The RFPS Deputy Chief Gord Hewitt said the call came in just before 1:00 p.m. from an employee.

Story continues below advertisement

“The initial crew arrived on scene within 7 minutes,” said Hewitt. “I can’t speak highly enough about the work that our crews did to … stop the spread of the fire.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Throughout the night, there were several firefighters working to mitigate the fire. The deputy chief said there were no injuries related to the fire.

“A lot of the work that’s been done there has been reducing the fire load within that debris pile in the scrap metal pile,” Hewitt said. “We’ll continue to work there throughout the day and probably into the evening and potentially into tomorrow to minimize that that fire load and fully extinguish the fire.”

At the moment, the RFPS have no indication what started the fire. With yesterday’s wind direction to the north, the large clouds of black smoke did not go towards the city.

Trending Now

“Anytime there’s smoke that people can breathe in, that’s a concern,” said Hewitt. “We would make sure that we would update the public record accordingly if that was a concern for the city of Regina.”

Hewitt said the investigation will be the responsibility of the R.M.

Click to play video: 'Regina Fire Scrap metal'
Regina Fire Scrap metal

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices