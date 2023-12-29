Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

‘Noah’ tops the list of baby names in B.C. for 2nd year running

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 3:35 pm
For the second year running, Noah was the most popular baby name in B.C.
For the second year running, Noah was the most popular baby name in B.C. AP Photo
For the second year in a row, British Columbia was home to a flood of new babies named Noah.

The province’s Vital Statistics Agency released its preliminary list of top baby names for 2023, featuring 205 infants bearing the name Noah.

Oliver, Olivia, Theodore and Liam rounded out the 2023 top five.

Top male and female baby names in B.C. in 2023.
Top male and female baby names in B.C. in 2023. B.C. Vital Statistics Agncy

The top baby names last year were Noah, Olivia, Oliver, Liam, Theodore, Jack, Emma, Lucas, Leo and Sophia.

The province said there were 37,650 babies born in British Columbia between Jan. 1 and Dec. 18, 2023.

You can view complete baby name statistics and compare the historical popularity of baby names at the Vital Statistics Agency website.

Click to play video: 'Looking for a baby name? Here are Canada’s top picks from 2022'
Looking for a baby name? Here are Canada’s top picks from 2022
