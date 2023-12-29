Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Fire

Firefighters rescue man from 10th-floor unit in Toronto highrise fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 2:59 pm
Toronto firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single unit of the highrise. View image in full screen
Toronto firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single unit of the highrise. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
Firefighters were called to a fire at a Toronto highrise Friday afternoon and rescued a man from a 10th-floor unit in the the building.

Toronto Fire Services said emergency crews were called to 30 Thunder Grove at 1:13 p.m.,  in the McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East area.

Crews rescued one person from a 10th-floor unit and transferred the person to the care of paramedics.

Toronto paramedics told Global News an elderly man was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two-alarm fire was contained to one unit and was extinguished, firefighters said.

As of shortly after 2 p.m., crews were ventilating the smoke.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire.

