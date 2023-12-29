Firefighters rescue man from 10th-floor unit in Toronto highrise fire

Firefighters were called to a fire at a Toronto highrise Friday afternoon and rescued a man from a 10th-floor unit in the the building.
Toronto Fire Services said emergency crews were called to 30 Thunder Grove at 1:13 p.m., in the McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East area.
Crews rescued one person from a 10th-floor unit and transferred the person to the care of paramedics.
Toronto paramedics told Global News an elderly man was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The two-alarm fire was contained to one unit and was extinguished, firefighters said.
As of shortly after 2 p.m., crews were ventilating the smoke.
There is no word on what may have caused the fire.
