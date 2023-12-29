Man charged in aggravated assault on Amherst Island

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges after a man was left with major injuries in an assault on Amherst Island Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the report of an altercation with a weapon at a home in Stella shortly after 11 p.m.

A man who was found injured was treated on scene before being rushed to hospital with what police describe as major injuries.

A male suspect who had fled the scene before police arrival was found a short time later.

A 22-year-old man from Stella has been charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation by the Lennox and Addington OPP Crime Unit is ongoing.