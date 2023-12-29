City and police begin dismantling central Edmonton homeless encampment

While a polarizing debate continues to rage on about what to do about homeless encampments in Edmonton, work began Friday morning to dismantle one of those sites in the city’s core.

Police officers could be seen speaking with people living in the encampment at 95th Street and 105th Avenue and beginning to remove items just before 9 a.m. The site is located just west of Quasar Bottle Depot.

View image in full screen Edmonton police officers began dismantling a homeless encampment in the city’s core on Friday morning. Global News

Early Friday morning, some people who live in the encampment could be seen collecting their items and preparing to leave.

The 95th Street site is one of four encampments that are among the eight high-risk locations identified for removal last week by police. However, an emergency court injunction sought by the Coalition for Justice and Human Rights on Dec. 18 was granted by a judge and briefly postponed the plan.

The injunction was extended until that application for a lawsuit against the city’s encampment response is heard on Jan. 11, 2024. But police are still allowed to remove the eight high-risk encampments as long as officers follow provisions that the Edmonton Police Service, The City of Edmonton and the CJHR agreed on in court.

One of those conditions for removing a camp is that officers need to ensure there is enough shelter space available to accommodate those being forced to leave an encampment. They also need to notify the encampment residents, as well as social agencies, in advance.

The Edmonton Coalition on Housing and Homelessness said its members would not interfere with Friday’s actions by police, but that they would be there to watch and encouraged other Edmontonians to do so as well.

Edmonton police chief Dale McFee has spoken publicly about some of the camps posing dangers to those who live in them and those who live near them because they present a fire hazard and are hot spots for drug use and crime.

On Thursday, ECOHH chair Nadine Chalifoux said dismantling the camps “is contrary to internationally agreed standards that call for no evictions unless there is adequate housing available — not simply shelter mats — and without full consultation with the people affected — not just delivering a notice to their tent.”

According to Homeward Trust Edmonton, there were 3,043 people experiencing homelessness as of Dec. 16. Of those, 670 are unsheltered, 1,743 are provisionally accommodated and 534 are staying in overnight shelters.

Another member of the ECOHH told Global News on Thursday that Edmonton only has about 1,126 shelter spaces available.

A statement from the province on Dec. 15 said the Alberta government has provided funding for 1,700 shelter spaces. It anticipates Edmonton’s emergency shelter capacity will grow from 1,388 to 1,510 by the end of 2023 and to 1,700 spaces “early in the new year.”

–with files from Global News’ Sarah Komadina and Emily Mertz