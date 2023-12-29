NYE 2024 celebrations: Here’s what the City of Toronto has planned

Send this page to someone via email

Looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve?

The City of Toronto says it has planned the biggest fireworks show in Canada to ring in 2024.

At 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, a free 10-minute fireworks show will be visible from anywhere with a view of Toronto’s inner harbour.

The high-altitude display will also be livestreamed online, with a live show beginning at 10 p.m., available on the City of Toronto Culture YouTube page.

In a news release detailing the event, the City said there are designated viewing areas for the show, including the following:

Sherbourne Common, 61 Dockside Drive

Toronto Music Garden, 476 Queens Quay West

Harbour Square Park, 25 Queens Quay West

Sugar Beach Park, 11 Dockside Drive

Little Norway Park, 659 Queens Quay West

HTO Park, 339 Queens Quay West

Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay West

Pop-up performances will also be taking place at different locations along the waterfront, including at Sherbourne Common, Toronto Music Garden, and Exhibition Common at Harbourfront Centre, the City said.

The City encouraged residents and visitors to use public transit on New Year’s Eve, with the TTC and GO Transit offering free service from 7 p.m. on Sunday until 8 a.m. on Monday.

There are some road closured planned for Sunday.

Queens Quay West eastbound will be closed from 10 p.m. on Sunday until 1 a.m. Monday.

Bay Street will also be closed from Lake Shore Boulevard West to Queens Quay West from 10 p.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. Monday.