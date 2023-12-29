Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

NYE 2024 celebrations: Here’s what the City of Toronto has planned

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 11:54 am
Click to play video: 'Mayor Olivia Chow reflects on a chaotic year and what’s ahead for Toronto in year-end interview'
Mayor Olivia Chow reflects on a chaotic year and what’s ahead for Toronto in year-end interview
WATCH ABOVE: Mayor Olivia Chow reflects on a chaotic year and what’s ahead for Toronto in year-end interview
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve?

The City of Toronto says it has planned the biggest fireworks show in Canada to ring in 2024.

At 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, a free 10-minute fireworks show will be visible from anywhere with a view of Toronto’s inner harbour.

The high-altitude display will also be livestreamed online, with a live show beginning at 10 p.m., available on the City of Toronto Culture YouTube page.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In a news release detailing the event, the City said there are designated viewing areas for the show, including the following:

  • Sherbourne Common, 61 Dockside Drive
  • Toronto Music Garden, 476 Queens Quay West
  • Harbour Square Park, 25 Queens Quay West
  • Sugar Beach Park, 11 Dockside Drive
  • Little Norway Park, 659 Queens Quay West
  • HTO Park, 339 Queens Quay West
  • Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay West

Pop-up performances will also be taking place at different locations along the waterfront, including at Sherbourne Common, Toronto Music Garden, and Exhibition Common at Harbourfront Centre, the City said.

Story continues below advertisement

The City encouraged residents and visitors to use public transit on New Year’s Eve, with the TTC and GO Transit offering free service from 7 p.m. on Sunday until 8 a.m. on Monday.

There are some road closured planned for Sunday.

Queens Quay West eastbound will be closed from 10 p.m. on Sunday until 1 a.m. Monday.

Bay Street will also be closed from Lake Shore Boulevard West to Queens Quay West from 10 p.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. Monday.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices