TTC offering free rides all night on New Year’s Eve

Toronto’s transit system will be free all night on New Year’s Eve for those ringing in 2024.

Riders can enjoy free service starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC).

On New Year’s Eve, TTC customers do not need to tap their cards or deposit cash, a TTC ticket or a token in the fare box.

Late-night subway service will continue until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, after which the TTC’s night bus service will take over.

The TTC is once again partnering with Canadian alcohol manufacturer and distributor, Corby Spirit and Wine, to ensure all riders can get home safe.

For GTA riders, GO Transit will also be offering customers complimentary train and bus service starting at 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.

