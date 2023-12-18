Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

TTC offering free rides all night on New Year’s Eve

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 6:53 pm
The Toronto Transit Commission says it's bringing in external reviews and running replacement buses after some passengers on a train in Scarborough were injured in a derailment on Monday evening. A TTC sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
The Toronto Transit Commission says it's bringing in external reviews and running replacement buses after some passengers on a train in Scarborough were injured in a derailment on Monday evening. A TTC sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto’s transit system will be free all night on New Year’s Eve for those ringing in 2024.

Riders can enjoy free service starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC).

On New Year’s Eve, TTC customers do not need to tap their cards or deposit cash, a TTC ticket or a token in the fare box.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Late-night subway service will continue until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, after which the TTC’s night bus service will take over.

The TTC is once again partnering with Canadian alcohol manufacturer and distributor, Corby Spirit and Wine, to ensure all riders can get home safe.

For GTA riders, GO Transit will also be offering customers complimentary train and bus service starting at 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'TTC unveils festive Gingerbread Train'
TTC unveils festive Gingerbread Train
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices