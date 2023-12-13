GO Transit offering free rides all night on New Year’s Eve

Send this page to someone via email

GO Transit riders can look forward to free rides all night on New Year’s Eve.

Customers can enjoy complimentary train and bus service starting at 7 p.m. and they won’t be charged a fare until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Metrolinx says in addition to free rides, “for the first time ever in GO Transit’s history,” GO Train service will also run throughout the night and into the morning.

To help get riders in and out of Toronto safely, Metrolinx says there will be special late evening trains to and from Union Station.

On the Lakeshore East and West GO Lines, trains will depart regularly from Union Station from 12:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

On the Kitchener Line, trains will depart Union Station regularly from 12:35 a.m. until 5:35 a.m

The Milton Line will have two additional trips heading westbound to Milton GO at 1:25 a.m. and 3:55 a.m.

On the Barrie Line, three special trains will depart between 12:55 a.m. and 4:10 a.m.

On the Stouffville Line, three special trains will depart between 12:40 a.m. and 4:25 a.m.

On the Richmond Hill Line, one special train will head northbound at 1:10 a.m.

Metrolinx says there will also be extra GO Bus service planned for New Year’s Eve, giving customers even more options to travel safely.

For those travelling to Toronto Pearson International Airport, UP Express service will be free after 7 p.m., with the last UP Express train departing Union at 11 p.m. and 11:27 p.m. at Pearson.

Metrolinx says customers are encouraged to continue tapping on and off their train or bus, however, they will not be charged and will see $0 on the display.