Stolen vehicle hits vehicles and electrical box, knocks out power for some Calgary residents: police

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with the theft of a vehicle from a northeast Calgary home that saw the vehicle then hit multiple other vehicles and an electrical box, knocking out power to a large number of homes in the area.

Police said they were called to Savanna Landing in the community of Saddle Ridge just after 4 a.m. on Friday. They said officers arrived at the scene after someone called 911 to say he woke up to an intruder in his home who took the keys to his vehicle and then drove away in it.

Police said investigators believe the stolen vehicle hit at least four other vehicles when the driver tried to drive away from the area, and also struck an electrical box.

At 4:18 a.m., Enmax reported that about 255 homes were experiencing a power outage in the area, however, as of 7:40 a.m., only 10 homes remained without power.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect or the vehicle that was stolen but asked area residents to check their security cameras and to call them or Crime Stoppers if they have any images or information that could help with the investigation.