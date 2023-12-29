Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Belleville man kidnaps ex-girlfriend, threatens her and her pets: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 10:06 am
A 22-year-old Belleville man has been charged in connection with a woman's kidnapping. View image in full screen
A 22-year-old Belleville man has been charged in connection with a woman's kidnapping. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Belleville, Ont., police have laid charges after they say a man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and threatened to kill both her pets.

Family members of the victim reached out to police shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

The 22-year-old woman told investigators her ex-boyfriend had stopped by her home earlier in the day, asking for her help with his car radio.

They say once the woman got inside his vehicle, the man told her he was armed with a weapon and drove off.

Police say the man forced the woman to stay in his vehicle while he drove throughout Belleville. They say he smashed the woman’s cellphone and threatened to kill her and her pets.

The woman was eventually dropped on the side of the road in Thurlow County.

Police say a 22-year-old Belleville man turned himself in to police later Thursday night.

Investigators aren’t identifying the accused in order to protect the victim’s identity.

The man is facing a list of charges including kidnapping assault with a weapon, uttering threats and failing to comply with a probation order.

