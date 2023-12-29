Menu

Roommate’s car crashes during Guelph man’s late-night coffee run: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 29, 2023 8:24 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A late-night coffee run has led to charges against a Guelph man.

The Guelph Police Service was notified about a single-vehicle crash in the area of Edinburgh Road and Youngman Drive Thursday morning.

Police say officers arrived around 2 a.m. to discover a vehicle that had struck a hydro pole.

Investigators learned that the driver was initially moving his roommate’s vehicle from the garage in order to put out the garbage bins.

They say he later decided to use the car to go for a coffee run.

Investigators say during the trip the vehicle lost control and crashed.

There were no reports of injuries. At the scene, a breath test was administered by police that revealed the driver was in the warning range.

A 23-year-old is facing charges as well as a three-day licence suspension.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

