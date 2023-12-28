Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Traffic snarled in Delta after yet another truck hits yet another overpass

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 4:09 pm
The scene of a collision involving a truck and and overpass in Delta on Dec. 28. View image in full screen
The scene of a collision involving a truck and and overpass in Delta on Dec. 28. Courtesy: Alexmosv Molina
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic was snarled on Highway 99 through Delta, B.C., on Thursday, after yet another truck struck an overpass.

DriveBC said the highway was closed to southbound traffic shortly before 1 p.m. due to a “vehicle incident” at the 112 Street overpass.

Traffic on the overpass was also closed in both directions.

Emergency crews respond to a collision between a truck and an overpass in Delta on Dec. 28. View image in full screen
Emergency crews respond to a collision between a truck and an overpass in Delta on Dec. 28. Courtesy: Gregory Cruse
Click to play video: 'B.C. announces tougher penalties to crack down on overpass strikes'
B.C. announces tougher penalties to crack down on overpass strikes

Images from the scene showed a semi-truck with large metal girders on a flatbed that appeared to have struck the 112 Street overpass. One of the girders was lodged between the overpass and the highway.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The crash comes two weeks to the day after the province announced a package of new penalties and technology requirements for commercial operators aimed at cracking down on such crashes.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The reforms include increased fines for over-height vehicles and loads, escalating penalties for companies with repeat crashes up to fleet licence suspensions along with speed limiters and mandatory warning devices for vehicles with raised boxes.

There have been several dozen crashes involving trucks and overpasses in the Lower Mainland in the last three years.

Click to play video: 'Lower Mainland overpasses hit 7 times in first 10 months of 2023'
Lower Mainland overpasses hit 7 times in first 10 months of 2023
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices