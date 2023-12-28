Traffic snarled in Delta after yet another truck hits yet another overpass

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic was snarled on Highway 99 through Delta, B.C., on Thursday, after yet another truck struck an overpass.

DriveBC said the highway was closed to southbound traffic shortly before 1 p.m. due to a “vehicle incident” at the 112 Street overpass.

Traffic on the overpass was also closed in both directions.

View image in full screen Emergency crews respond to a collision between a truck and an overpass in Delta on Dec. 28. Courtesy: Gregory Cruse

2:07 B.C. announces tougher penalties to crack down on overpass strikes

Images from the scene showed a semi-truck with large metal girders on a flatbed that appeared to have struck the 112 Street overpass. One of the girders was lodged between the overpass and the highway.

The crash comes two weeks to the day after the province announced a package of new penalties and technology requirements for commercial operators aimed at cracking down on such crashes.

The reforms include increased fines for over-height vehicles and loads, escalating penalties for companies with repeat crashes up to fleet licence suspensions along with speed limiters and mandatory warning devices for vehicles with raised boxes.

There have been several dozen crashes involving trucks and overpasses in the Lower Mainland in the last three years.