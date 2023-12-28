Menu

Crime

Victoria police looking for convicted murderer Jamie Garth Hunt

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 4:09 pm
Canada-wide warrant for Victoria man breaching parole conditions
Victoria police are asking for help finding a man wanted Canada-wide. Jamie Garth Hunt is wanted for breaching conditions of his parole and is currently serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder in 2007.
Investigators in Victoria are warning the public that they are looking for a convicted murderer.

Jamie Garth Hunt, who is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in 2007, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his parole.

Hunt is described as 41 years old and standing five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build. He has dark brown hair and distinctive tattoos, including the words “Orignal Gangster” and flames located prominently on his neck.

Police are urging the public to keep an eye out for Hunt and, if he’s seen, to call 911. Community members are urged not to approach or confront him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

