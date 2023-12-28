Victoria police looking for convicted murderer Jamie Garth Hunt

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators in Victoria are warning the public that they are looking for a convicted murderer.

Jamie Garth Hunt, who is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in 2007, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his parole.

We are looking for your assistance in locating Jamie Garth Hunt. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. If you see Jamie Hunt, call 911 immediately, do not approach or confront him. If you know where he is, call the E-Comm Report Desk at 250-995-7654.https://t.co/c6Dhmavqmo pic.twitter.com/vVSGZfETsN — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) December 28, 2023

Hunt is described as 41 years old and standing five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build. He has dark brown hair and distinctive tattoos, including the words “Orignal Gangster” and flames located prominently on his neck.

Police are urging the public to keep an eye out for Hunt and, if he’s seen, to call 911. Community members are urged not to approach or confront him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.