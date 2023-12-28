Saint John radiation therapist shortage leads to longer wait times for cancer patients

The Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists says there is a critical shortage of radiation therapists at the Saint John Regional Hospital that is leading to delays for patients.

Jennifer Carey, with the association, said of the 28 radiation therapists at the SJRH, there are only 18 working.

“Which is a 36 per cent vacancy rate, which is pretty high, and we know that there are a number of positions that have been vacant for a number of months,” she said.

The number of vacancies has led to an increase in the number of cancer patients waiting more than four weeks to receive treatment. She explained there are also treatments for certain cancers that can only be done at the regional hospital in the port city.

The number of patients receiving treatment within four weeks has dropped to 84 per cent, something that didn’t even happen earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“Patients might have the option to go to Moncton, but sometimes they don’t,” Carey said. “And as we know, cancer doesn’t stop growing miraculously and so the longer it takes them to access that radiation therapy the greater the chance their cancer will progress further than the primary site.”

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

Carey said some radiation therapists have left the province to work in other Atlantic Canadian provinces, including Nova Scotia, due to higher incentives and compensation there.

She said the association hasn’t been able to discuss the situation with the government, but it hopes it would offer similar initiatives it has to nurses and doctors, including creating education closer to home.

The closest place to receive training as a radiation therapist is Ontario or Quebec. She said programs aren’t getting full cohorts of students every year.

“There is some room for the provinces, specifically New Brunswick, to partner up with those education institutions outside … to be able to have students do clinical placements in the province,” she said.

Horizon Health Network, the health authority that oversees the SJRH, said with only 78 graduates per year, competition for those people is high.

Radiation therapy is a specialized skill and isn’t as simple as swapping out for another nurse.

“Horizon is a clinical site for Michener Institute, providing an opportunity for radiation therapy students to conduct their placement in New Brunswick,” said Kerry Kennedy, the executive director of talent acquisition for HHN.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are pleased to report that one student recently accepted our competitive incentive and offer of employment to join the team in the spring. We are encouraged by conversations currently underway with upcoming graduates.”